Thredd expands into the US market

B4B Payments, a BaaS provider operational in the US since 2021, is transitioning its card payment processing to Thredd, expanding the partnership beyond the UK and Europe. B4B will utilise Thredd to process dual-branded Visa and STAR Network cards, ensuring adherence to the country's debit processing regulations.
Thredd's strategy involves strengthening its US client base initially by aiding clients and prospects in expanding their businesses stateside. The company's US capabilities encompass debit and prepaid card processing for clients issuing Visa and any US-based PIN network, including STAR, NYCE, Pulse, Accel, Maestro, Interlink, Plus, and Cirrus.
In their endeavour to penetrate the US market, Thredd and B4B Payments may face many challenges that demand strategic navigation and robust solutions. Foremost among these challenges is the omnipresent competition posed by established industry giants like PayPal, Stripe, and Square, each boasting an extensive global user base exceeding millions. This competition necessitates innovative differentiation strategies and service offerings to carve out a niche in the competitive landscape.
Moreover, the intricate regulatory environment governing the US payments industry presents a significant obstacle. Compliance with rigorous standards such as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and AML regulations is paramount, yet complex. For instance, the burden of AML compliance alone amounted to an estimated USD 206 billion for financial institutions in 2023, underscoring the substantial investment and effort required to meet regulatory obligations. Thredd and B4B Payments must therefore allocate considerable resources towards ensuring compliance while simultaneously pursuing market expansion initiatives.
Beyond regulatory hurdles, the pace of technological innovation introduces another layer of complexity. The emergence of disruptive payment solutions, including DeFi platforms and cryptocurrencies, reshapes the industry landscape and poses both opportunities and challenges. As of February 2024, the total value locked in DeFi protocols surpassed USD 57 billion, signalling the growing influence of alternative financial systems.
Navigating the regulatory landscape surrounding debit and prepaid card issuing in the US is a critical aspect of Thredd's decision to enter the market. The regulatory framework governing financial services in the US is multifaceted, encompassing federal laws, regulatory agencies, and industry standards.
One notable regulatory aspect influencing Thredd's decision is the evolving consumer protection framework. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is pivotal in overseeing consumer financial products and services, including debit and prepaid cards. Recent initiatives by the CFPB to enhance consumer protections, such as the implementation of clearer fee disclosure requirements and stricter regulations on overdraft fees, underscore the importance of compliance and transparency for companies entering the US market.
Additionally, Thredd must contend with regulatory requirements for payment processing and card issuance. The Electronic Fund Transfer Act (EFTA) and its accompanying Regulation E govern electronic fund transfers, including debit card transactions. Compliance with EFTA provisions, such as providing error resolution procedures and timely account information disclosures, is essential for Thredd to ensure regulatory adherence and maintain consumer trust. Moreover, compliance with the PCI DSS is imperative to safeguarding cardholder data and preventing security breaches, given the increasing prevalence of cyber threats in the payments ecosystem.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions