The UK to generate one-quarter of all digital payments in Europe in 2020

According to the press release, recent years have witnessed a growth of the European digital payments industry with transaction value rising by more than USD 200 billion since 2017 and reaching USD 708.3 billion in 2020.
Online payments in the UK continued rising amid COVID-19 lockdown, with millions of people choosing online shops instead of brick and mortar stores. Statistics show the UK digital payments market is set to reach USD 164.4 billion value in 2020, almost a USD 10 billion increase year-on-year.
Besides, in the last twelve months, the mobile POS payments rose by USD 14.8 billion, reaching USD 45.7 billion in 2020. Digital commerce payments, on the other hand, dropped by USD 5.3 billion, falling to USD 118.6 billion transaction value in 2020.
Furthermore, statistics show the UK is set to remain Europe’s largest digital payments industry, with the transaction value almost double than the other two leading markets. As the second-largest digital payments industry in Europe, Germany is expected to hit USD 104.3 billion transaction value in 2020, 38% less than the leading UK.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions