The Paypers launches the Unlocking the Potential of A2A Payments Report 2024

In recognition of the momentum that account-to-account (A2A) payments have gained in recent years, The Paypers has invited industry experts as well as stakeholders to share insights into the latest technology, future developments, and the impact of A2A payments on the ecommerce space.
The Unlocking the Potential of A2A Payments Report 2024 – Changing the Way We Pay and Get Paid takes a close look at the origins, complexities, and rapid evolution of A2A payments, discussing the benefits they bring to consumers, PSPs, and merchants, while also tackling the emerging challenges associated with them – from interoperability to fraud concerns.
Apart from including industry-specific insights, the report showcases the market know-how and capabilities of solution providers, tech providers, A2A payment methods, and PSPs. The Unlocking the Potential of A2A Payments Report 2024 is the right read for those interested in better understanding the complexities of the global financial sector – and those seeking to find the right partnership opportunities in specific markets.
Here’s a quick glimpse of the main topics tackled:
An overview of A2A payments’ adoption, current trends, and their benefits for the ecommerce space;
The advantages and challenges of A2A payments for consumers, PSPs, and merchants – both in general and in Europe, in particular;
An analysis of the role of A2A payments in transforming payments in India;
The potential of digital wallets to enhance A2A payments in Europe;
The A2A payments’ anticipated impact on the future of payments;
Fraud challenges in the payment sector, focusing on the benefits of data-enriched payments and how authorised push payment (APP) fraud affects the industry.
Renowned industry players, from merchants across different verticals to banks and payment service providers, acknowledge the need for a system that is independent of card schemes, and they are working on alternative infrastructures that would cut out transfer processing fees, speed up reconciliation, and offer enhanced customer services. To address this need, The Paypers has embarked on a journey to present an updated overview of the payments industry, focusing on two key points: local and regional A2A schemes and Open Banking-based A2A payments and technology providers. The research is presented in the form of two infographics which will help you better visualise this intricate ecosystem.
We want to thank our key media partner, Merchant Payments Ecosystem (MPE), for endorsing the Unlocking the Potential of A2A Payments Report 2024.
Don't miss out on the latest insights into the ever-evolving payments industry! Stay up to date with educational expert opinions on A2A payments by downloading your free copy of the report HERE.
