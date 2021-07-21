The Paypers launches the Payment Methods Report 2021

With the requests for a contact-free, secure, and frictionless shopping experience, ecommerce turnover has grown massively. So, industry players, mainly Payment Service Providers and merchants, should focus even more on offering choice at checkout to reach new markets and new customers.
We acknowledge the need for accurate information on how people prefer to pay and shop nowadays, so we bring out to our readers a comprehensive overview of the payment methods in scope for 2021, as well as best practices for checkout optimisation by addressing digital transformation, security, and localisation.
The report’s highlights:
Latest trends and developments into:
Account-to-Account Payments: GoCardless, Trustly, CMSPI;
Buy Now, Pay Later: Edgar, Dunn & Company, AfterPay, Atome, Forrester, The Strawhecker Group (TSG);
Mobile payments: Juniper Research, BLIK – Polish Payments Standard, Huawei, Merchant Risk Council, Rappi, Ant Group, Euromonitor;
Direct Carrier Billing: Docomo;
Payment cards: Steve Cook, U.S. Payments Forum;
Prepaid: Aplauz;
Direct Debit: Edgar, Dunn & Company;
Cryptocurrencies and CBDCs: Currency Research, Gate.io.
The merchants’ perspective
We have interviewed merchants from various verticals – retail, gaming, streaming media – on the changes they noticed in terms of the way their end-consumers pay, what measures they have taken so far to meet consumers’ demand, and how they see the future of payments driven by Gen Z and Millennials. Seasoned payment managers from Jumia, Kinguin, Mango, Wargaming.net, and Wayfair share their expertise in a bid to further support peer-to-peer knowledge and provide our readers with an in-depth view of the merchants' payment strategies.
Checkout optimisation and customer conversion
Offering the right payment mix at the checkout is crucial to avoid abandonment rate, yet conversion regards more than having customers spoiled for choice. In this section we address three factors of high importance for an optimal online shopping experience:
digital transformation: ACI Worldwide, PPRO, Amadeus Payments, elumeo SE, Payment Operations Group;
security: Fraugster;
localisation: Boacompra, Partelya Consulting.
Buy Now, Pay Later global infographic
We offer an accurate picture of the players in this space mapped worldwide, from Americas to EMEA and APAC, as well as a couple of business models for companies such as Klarna, Affirm, Splitit, Uplift, AfterPay, Atome, Fly Now Pay Later, and many more.
Facts and figures
We display the size of the market for each payment method along with the latest events around them, such as investments, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, and recent infrastructures.
Payment methods 101
This section explains how payment instruments and methods work and what are the different categories. We essentially describe ten categories – debit cards, credit cards, prepaid, e-wallets, A2A payments, direct debit, payment by invoice, cash, direct carrier billing, and cryptocurrencies.
Lastly, we display a section on company profiles featuring key players in the global online payments market, including PSPs and APMs. In addition, companies will also be included in our comprehensive company database, giving readers unprecedented access to stakeholders in global industries.
Download your free copy now and get exclusive insights into how people prefer to pay, and what drives innovation further when it comes to reach, conversion, and cost of payment methods.
We greatly appreciate your feedback!
Once you have had a chance to download and start using our Report, we would be more than happy to receive your opinions and suggestions. Please feel free to drop us a line at any time at editor@thepaypers.com.
