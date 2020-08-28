Sections
News

The Paypers launches Payment Methods Report 2020 – What's New in the Way People Prefer to Pay

Friday 28 August 2020 14:01 CET | News

The Paypers has launched the 2020 edition of the Payment Methods Report, an extensive overview of what’s new in how people pay in the most relevant ecommerce markets.

With ecommerce growth being accelerated by the pandemic, it is key to get the right payment mix now more than it has ever been. The report is focused on the latest payments trends, such as Account-to-Account payments, the upgrades of e-wallets, the rise of super apps, buy now pay later (BNPL) and instalments solutions, click to pay for a new interoperable checkout, and the acceleration of contactless payments driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key topics discussed by our featured experts:

  • insights into A2A payments, Request-to-Pay, and Open Payments: Serrala, Trustly, 11:FS, Aite Group;

  • how the COVID-19 pandemic influenced the payment behaviour with regards to BNPL, social commerce, cash, and digital payments: Payconiq, AfterPay, Ant Group, Edgar, Dunn & Company, Euromonitor, Interac, UnionPay International;

  • best practices for a high-converting checkout: ACI, elumeo, IMRG;

  • why is the future of payments digital-first – super apps, payment apps, and beyond: Viva Wallet, Kapronasia, Partelya Consulting;

  • disruptive payment technologies and solutions that shape the way people pay: Discover Global Network, Fido Alliance, MRC Europe.

Local payment methods such as bank transfers, e-wallets, cash-based payments, and domestic cards are the dominant payment methods globally, used in more than 70% of all consumer transactions. It is, therefore, essential to know which the preferred and local payment methods in a country you plan to expand to are, in order to create smooth customer experience, increase conversion, and drive loyalty.

To keep our readers informed in this area, we have dived deep into specific markets worldwide, from the Americas and Europe to Asia-Pacific and Africa, to reveal the popular payment methods and the latest developments from each country. Our readers will have the opportunity to learn, for instance, about the latest payment regulation from Sweden that encourages consumers to rely less on credit card and spend more via debit options. As well, our readership might be interested in what triggers the rise of in-app payments in India, thus an emerging mobile-first society being formed.

Endorsement partners

The Payment Methods Report is endorsed by Merchant Risk Council, the leading industry association focused on ecommerce payments and fraud. Our key media partner who will help us with the promotion of the report is Merchant Payment Ecosystem, the biggest conference and expo in Europe for merchant payments professionals.

Download your complimentary copy HERE.

Keywords: payment methods, super app, COVID-19, customer experience, checkout optimization, The Paypers, contactless payments, e-wallets, digital payments, account-to-account payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
