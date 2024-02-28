Surfboard Payments expands into online payments

In response to the dynamic shift towards omnichannel retailing, Surfboard Payments has developed a solution that simplifies the integration of online payments while maintaining a consistent shopping experience across all customer touchpoints. The introduction of an intuitive checkout page and a user-friendly Software Development Kit (SDK) ensures easy incorporation into any partner’s and merchant's operational framework.
Officials from Surfboard Payments said their objective has been to equip businesses with not just forward-thinking payment solutions, but also those that encapsulate the entire spectrum of transactional environments. With their new omnisolution, they're streamlining the adoption process to offer a frictionless shopping journey, irrespective of the channel.
Key benefits of Surfboard Payments' omni-solution:
Seamless Payment Integration: A singular platform that consolidates in-store and online payments, granting merchants a holistic view of customer transactions;
Effortless System Adoption: Through the straightforward SDK and customisable checkout page, integration into existing merchant systems is significantly simplified;
Improved Shopping Experience: The solution fosters a smoother and more uniform customer journey, enhancing satisfaction and fostering loyalty.
Surfboard Payments is a Swedish paytech company, known for its pioneering payment solutions that transform the conventional in-store experience. Licensed by the Swedish FSA, the company offers a robust platform for card-present and online payments, including SoftPOS and API-based payment terminals, compliant with both PCI DSS and PCI PIN standards. Surfboard Payments is dedicated to fostering innovation, reducing dependencies, and delivering unparalleled value to merchants and consumers.
