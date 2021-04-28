|
Stripe acquires sales tax automation platform provider TaxJar

Wednesday 28 April 2021 14:37 CET | News

Stripe has announced the acquisition of TaxJar, a provider of sales tax software for internet businesses.

According to irishtimes.com, TaxJar is the developer of a cloud-based sales tax automation platform which offers a multi-channel reporting feature that organises sales tax data into return-ready reports, enabling businesses to automatically file sales tax returns in any US state. The company had raised over USD 60 million in venture funding prior to the sale.

Stripe informed that one of the top requests from its users over the past five years has been for assistance in navigating sales tax, particularly in the US, which has more than 11,000 different tax jurisdictions. As part of the acquisition, the entire TaxJar team of 200 employees will be joining Stripe.


