Sprinque raises EUR 1,7 million

Monday 13 September 2021 13:45 CET | News

Netherlands-based payment service provider Sprinque has raised EUR 1.7 million in funding from Volta Ventures, Force Over Mass, and angel investors to redefine B2B payments.

Sprinque built a digital checkout infrastructure to make business transactions frictionless. Their SaaS solution needs one integration and offers business-specific options. These include pay with net 30-, 60-, and 90-day terms, split payments, and pay on milestones. 

The company also provides access to multiple payment methods, including Pay by Bank, allowing buyers to settle invoices using their online bank account or mobile bank app. Sprinque’s checkout platform automates all payment workflows and offers merchants the option to get instantly paid.


Keywords: funding, online payments, B2B payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Netherlands
