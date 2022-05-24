|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Splitit and BlueSnap to simplify Buy Now, Pay Later for merchants

Tuesday 24 May 2022 15:13 CET | News

US-based fintech Splitit has partnered with BlueSnap to augment the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) checkout experience and jointly target key verticals.

The collaboration provides added visibility and distribution for Splitit through BlueSnap's network of mid-market and enterprise customers. BlueSnap's gateway and payment processing will support the processing of Splitit instalments in all the countries and regions where BlueSnap operates. As part of the agreement, BlueSnap will be Splitit's preferred partner for processing instalments for all joint and direct merchants.

The two companies are also working on a tight integration between Splitit's Instalments-as-a-Service white-label BNPL platform and BlueSnap's All-in-One Payment Orchestration Platform to make offering instalment easier in the BlueSnap merchant portal. The result will be a simplified experience embedded into the merchant's existing purchase flow. Splitit's use of global credit card networks also means merchants can add its service to new countries or regions through a single integration. The deep integration is expected to be completed by Q3 2022.

Splitit's white-label instalment plugin allows merchants to nurture and retain their customers, driving loyalty and promoting brand consistency on their terms. Any consumer with the available balance on their credit card is automatically pre-qualified to use Splitit. There's no application, interest or hidden fees and no changes to their credit report, creating low consumer friction.

BlueSnap's All-in-One Payment Orchestration Platform helps businesses accept payments globally. The platform provides back-end solutions that simplify the complexity of payments, managing the entire process from start to finish. With one integration and contract, businesses can sell in over 200 regions with access to local card acquiring in 47 countries, 100+ currencies, and 100+ global payment types, including e-wallets.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: online payments, BNPL, instalment payments, partnership, checkout optimisation , merchants
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: BlueSnap, Splitit
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

BlueSnap

|

Splitit

|
Discover all the Company news on BlueSnap and other articles related to BlueSnap in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like