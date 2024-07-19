Selective Insurance selects One Inc's ClaimsPay solution

The announcement states that ClaimsPay digital payment system revolutionises how individuals receive claim funds by leveraging popular payment platforms such as Venmo and PayPal for quick and direct transfers. The ClaimsPay enhancement is intended to streamline Selective's claims settlement by integrating with Selective's SMS-based claims communication tool, providing efficiency, enhanced communication, and ease for policyholders.
One Inc aims to modernise the insurance industry through a unified and frictionless payment network. Focusing only on the insurance industry, One Inc helps more than 230 carriers transform their operations by reducing costs, increasing security, and optimising customer experience. The comprehensive end-to-end digital payments platform provides expanded payment options, multi-channel digital communications, and rapid digital claim payments, even for the most complex insurance use cases.
Selective Insurance Group is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated "A+" (Superior) by AM Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program.
