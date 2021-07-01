|
News

Samsung expands availability of its all-in-one kiosk solution

Thursday 1 July 2021 14:44 CET | News

Samsung has announced the expanded availability of Samsung Kiosk, an all-in-one solution that offers contactless ordering and payment capabilities.

Samsung has announced the expanded availability of Samsung Kiosk, an all-in-one solution that offers contactless ordering and payment capabilities.

The kiosk is now available in 12 countries worldwide, including the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, France, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Austria, Australia, and Singapore.

The kiosk aims to eliminate the need for an external PC while also delivering technology that reduces power consumption compared to standard use external PCs. The kiosk adopts a modular design to provide a variety of payment options, including a cradle1 for major EMV (Europay, Mastercard, Visa) terminals, in addition to barcode and QR code readers along with a built-in printer and Wi-Fi system.


