RollingFunds joins forces with Defacto

Tuesday 1 October 2024 14:38 CET | News

Financing solutions provider RollingFunds has entered a collaboration with Defacto to obtain a solution to provide Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). 

By teaming up with Defacto, RollingFunds has secured a solution to equip SMEs with deferred payments, with the move allowing the company to benefit from additional flexibility to deploy this type of lending solution in several sectors of the economy. RollingFunds developed an end-to-end platform that focuses on optimising the B2B purchasing experience. Also, the solution works towards simplifying the onboarding of small businesses and provides augmented access to BNPL options.

RollingFunds teams up with Defacto to provide BNPL services to SMEs

Moreover, due to its integrated API approach, RollingFunds delivers retailers and ecommerce merchants access to an omnichannel service that enables their B2B customers to make instalment payments, while also guaranteeing immediate payment to the sellers. The solution, which can be configurated, is set to allow companies across various sectors, including construction and building materials, freight and logistics, agribusiness, and B2B marketplaces, to provide flexible payment terms of 30, 60, 90, or 180 days.

RollingFunds and Defacto’s partnership plans

When commenting on the announcement, representatives from RollingFunds underlined that the current move supports their company’s objective of assisting its existing partners' growth while attracting new ones. Also, the partnership with Defacto and securing the financing solution enables the company to address the immediate financing needs of small businesses. RollingFunds expressed its commitment to augmenting access to financing for SMEs by simplifying and accelerating the provision of funding customised to their specific needs.

By providing a B2B instalment payment service, RollingFunds is set to equip businesses with instant access to liquidity that can support their growth plans and optimise cash flow management. In addition, access to company data and credit scoring enables RollingFunds to mitigate complexities and manage the entire financing cycle, which in turn allows businesses to make real-time credit decisions when a B2B customer reaches the checkout.

At the time of announcement, RollingFunds already financed over EUR 120 million in B2B instalment payments for nearly 2,500 SMEs since its inception. Through this new credit solution in collaboration with Defacto, the firm plans to support more distributors in delivering this service to their professional customers.

Keywords: partnership, SMEs, B2B payments, BNPL, instalment payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Defacto, RollingFunds
Countries: World
