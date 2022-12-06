Razorpay enables UPI credit card payments

The announcement marks an industry-first move and aims to further strengthen digital payments and boost credit penetration in the region, with Razopay becoming the first PG to support credit cards on UPI.
The company’s update is brought forth in collaboration with Axis Bank, who shares Razorpay’s mission in supporting the continuously changing needs of merchants and delivering convenience, with the offering being in line with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) latest innovation in the digital space. With RuPay credit cards being now enabled on UPI, Razorpay merchants are given the option of accepting credit card payments while having minimal modifications to their existing setup. The first to be enabled to benefit from the product update will be customers of HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank, and Indian Bank, as per the company’s announcement.
Currently, customers are enabled to carry out transactions via UPI through their bank accounts. Following this announcement, linking credit cards with UPI will help ensure that customers will no longer have a need for always having their credit cards with them to carry out payments. As per information found in Razorpay’s press release, an approximate of 250 million users in India use UPI when it comes to daily transactions, and almost 50 million users have one or more credit cards; the financial regulator’s move aims to enable customers to experience both UPI payments and the benefits of short-term credit, as well as rewards of cards.
Razorpay representatives have advised that India is one of the few regions that have managed to foster innovation through means of directional regulation, and the company has been looking to bring products to market that would help translate opportunities into exponential impact for both their merchants and the country. The company believes NPCI’s, and RBI’s decision is set to have positive implications both for consumers and merchants, with them being enabled to transact and accept payments via credit cards on UPI. However, for the enablement to be impactful, payment gateway infrastructures need to be ready and, having this knowledge at its basis, Razorpay decided to take the first steps towards democratising credit card transactions on UPI for their merchant customer base.
NPCI officials added that by partnering with Razorpay, they facilitate acceptance of credit card payments through UPI, enabling users to transact with merchants across India on credit rails in line with the government’s vision of expanding the structured credit infrastructure in the region. Having active participation from a partner of the likes of Razorpay, the institution believes that this will help accelerate go-to-market by enabling credit cardholders to make these kinds of transactions and therefore eliminating the need for a physical card. Furthermore, the development is thought to be of vital importance to the ecosystem, with the company looking to expand its suite of services while simultaneously boosting credit penetration in India.
As per RBI data quoted by the Press Trust of India, the credit card industry in the country has been growing at a rate of 30% over the past three years, however, the industry still has low penetration rates, with only 6% of Indians having access to a credit card, whereas UPI is used by over 40% of Indians.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions