Rapyd research identifies rising digital payments across APAC

According to the press release, the Rapyd’s 2020 Asia Pacific eCommerce and Payment Study was conducted in March and April 2020 across seven countries in APAC, by surveying 3,500 consumers from India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand. The study analysed the financial habits, payment methods, considerations, and preferences of consumers, uncovering how consumer buying expectations and behaviours are evolving in an increasingly digital world.
Accordingly, ecommerce and mobile commerce in the seven countries is worth USD 355 billion, while Southeast Asia's internet economy hit USD 100 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow to USD 300 billion by 2025. Besides, while cards and card-powered mobile wallets are dominant in Japan (61%) and Taiwan (51%), across markets, there is an increase of e-wallets and bank transfers as preferred ways to pay.
Furthermore, taken together, e-wallets and bank transfers represent the emerging wave of payments – particularly where they are enhanced by interoperable Real-Time Payment (RTP) systems like India with UPI (64%) and Thailand with PromptPay (62%). Even in a card-preferring market like Singapore, together e-wallets and bank transfers, including PayNow, are preferred by 42% of respondents, swinging all the way to 78% in Indonesia.
More insights from the research reveal the following:
In Malaysia e-wallets including Touch N Go, Boost, PayPal, and GrabPay are all of rising importance with 22% respondents in, while Cash on Delivery remains relevant with 65% users claiming to have done it in March 2020, prior to the Movement Control Order (MCO).
In Japan, among mobile payment methods, the PayPay e-wallet is preferred with 41% users claiming to have used it in March 2020, and 9.6% choosing it over all other payment methods.
Credit cards continue to be the top payment method in Taiwan both in terms of usage and preference.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions