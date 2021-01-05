|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

PXP Financial supports BetMGM with full-service gateway across the USA

Tuesday 5 January 2021 14:35 CET | News

PXP Financial has announced its partnership with US gaming operator BetMGM, the joint venture between MGM Resorts and Entain (formerly GVC).

According to the press release, PXP Financial partnered with the company to support its expansion plans by providing a all-in-one payment solution and a full-service gateway to support further expansion across the US.

Furthermore, PXP Financial is supporting BetMGM with a single API integration that connects all alternative payment and card solutions across multiple US states. This makes managing the payment process across the US much simpler while rolling out BetMGM’s offerings into new states, as there is no need for multiple integrations. PXP’s full-service gateway has already been deployed with BetMGM across seven US states including Tennessee, Indiana, New Jersey, Colorado and West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Increasing its presence in the US gaming market since 2013, PXP Financial has recently announced a stream of other strategic partnerships with gaming companies including Penn International and Tipico.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: PXP Financial, business partnership, US, gaming operator, BetMGM, payment gateway, API, alternative payment
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like