PXP Financial supports BetMGM with full-service gateway across the USA

According to the press release, PXP Financial partnered with the company to support its expansion plans by providing a all-in-one payment solution and a full-service gateway to support further expansion across the US.
Furthermore, PXP Financial is supporting BetMGM with a single API integration that connects all alternative payment and card solutions across multiple US states. This makes managing the payment process across the US much simpler while rolling out BetMGM’s offerings into new states, as there is no need for multiple integrations. PXP’s full-service gateway has already been deployed with BetMGM across seven US states including Tennessee, Indiana, New Jersey, Colorado and West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Michigan.
Increasing its presence in the US gaming market since 2013, PXP Financial has recently announced a stream of other strategic partnerships with gaming companies including Penn International and Tipico.
