PSR announces plans to extend Confirmation of Payee adoption

The fraud protection service will increase coverage from 92% of transactions made via Faster Payments (FPS) and CHAPS (when you make a payment transfer from one account to another) to 99% worth approximately GBP 2.5 trillion, according to estimations made by the regulator.
CoP is the name-checking service designed to prevent accidentally misdirected payments and APP scams; one million payments benefit from the checking service every day. In 2019, the PSR directed the UK’s six biggest banking groups to implement the system. Since then, additional non-directed firms have voluntarily implemented the service and there are now 33 financial organisations offering CoP, acording to PSR’s press release.
The regulator is keen to see more firms providing CoP protection and wants to take further action to achieve that. Earlier in 2022, the PSR directed the transition to a new technical environment which would open the availability of the service to more financial firms.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions