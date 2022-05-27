|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

PSR announces plans to extend Confirmation of Payee adoption

Friday 27 May 2022 12:17 CET | News

UK-based regulator Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) has announced its plans that will see around 400 more financial firms provide Confirmation of Payee (CoP). 

The fraud protection service will increase coverage from 92% of transactions made via Faster Payments (FPS) and CHAPS (when you make a payment transfer from one account to another) to 99% worth approximately GBP 2.5 trillion, according to estimations made by the regulator.  

CoP is the name-checking service designed to prevent accidentally misdirected payments and APP scams; one million payments benefit from the checking service every day. In 2019, the PSR directed the UK’s six biggest banking groups to implement the system. Since then, additional non-directed firms have voluntarily implemented the service and there are now 33 financial organisations offering CoP, acording to PSR’s press release.

The regulator is keen to see more firms providing CoP protection and wants to take further action to achieve that. Earlier in 2022, the PSR directed the transition to a new technical environment which would open the availability of the service to more financial firms.  



More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: regulation, Confirmation of Payee, ecommerce, instant payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Payment Systems Regulator
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Payment Systems Regulator

|
Discover all the Company news on Payment Systems Regulator and other articles related to Payment Systems Regulator in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like