|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Prometheus launches solution to personalise asset management

Wednesday 9 March 2022 14:47 CET | News

US-based fintech Prometheus Technologies has announced the launching of an asset management solution to redefine personalisation in the investing world.

The company has developed an easy-to-use B2B2C solution which will enable investors to shape their portfolios according to their personal values, reacting to events and news in real time. Prometheus’ goal is to guide users towards better returns at lower costs while ensuring complete control over their assets and their investment opportunities. 

 

The company’s solution is based on AI investing which offers a fully personalised investment portfolio, built to service a wide array of investors, including other fintechs, banks, brokers, insurers, and pension providers.  

With offices in the US, UK, and Greece, Prometheus Technologies can provide experience in creating investment portfolios or complete investment solutions, based on customised asset management, while acting as a discretionary portfolio manager. 

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: artificial intelligence, product launch, fintech, investment, banks
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online Payments
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like