PPRO offers DOKU as a payment option, with more Indonesian payment methods to come

According to PPRO, only 2-5% of Indonesia-based consumers have a credit card, which makes accepting local payment methods the only way to reach a significant mass of users there. Therefore, as DOKU has a variety of payment options (e-wallet, internet banking, bank transfer, and cash) and multiple ATM, and convenience store payment points, it covers most of PPRO’s potential Indonesian consumers, no matter how they like to pay.
Accordingly, DOKU covers the following segments:
over 2.5 million registered e-wallet users, a number growing amongst Millennials;
cooperating banks, including the top 10 banks in Indonesia;
convenience stores, that include the top two chains with 30,000 stores nationwide, Indomaret and Alfamart.
Besides, a 50% year-on-year growth is expected to bring Indonesia’s ecommerce value up from USD 23 billion in 2019 to USD 35 billion in 2020, and according to a recent survey investigating the impacts of the pandemic, growth is here to stay, with 30% of respondents stating they were new to shopping online, while 40% of the new consumers said they would keep shopping online after the pandemic.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions