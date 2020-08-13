Sections
News

PPRO offers DOKU as a payment option, with more Indonesian payment methods to come

Thursday 13 August 2020 13:43 CET | News

PPRO has announced in a newsletter that it added DOKU as a payment option, with more Indonesian payment methods on the way.

According to PPRO, only 2-5% of Indonesia-based consumers have a credit card, which makes accepting local payment methods the only way to reach a significant mass of users there. Therefore, as DOKU has a variety of payment options (e-wallet, internet banking, bank transfer, and cash) and multiple ATM, and convenience store payment points, it covers most of PPRO’s potential Indonesian consumers, no matter how they like to pay. 

Accordingly, DOKU covers the following segments:

  • over 2.5 million registered e-wallet users, a number growing amongst Millennials;

  • cooperating banks, including the top 10 banks in Indonesia;

  • convenience stores, that include the top two chains with 30,000 stores nationwide, Indomaret and Alfamart.

Besides, a 50% year-on-year growth is expected to bring Indonesia’s ecommerce value up from USD 23 billion in 2019 to USD 35 billion in 2020, and according to a recent survey investigating the impacts of the pandemic, growth is here to stay, with 30% of respondents stating they were new to shopping online, while 40% of the new consumers said they would keep shopping online after the pandemic.


Keywords: PPRO, DOKU, Indonesia, payment methods, credit card, payment methods, e-wallet, Millennials, Indomaret, Alfamart, ecommerce, online shopping
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Indonesia
