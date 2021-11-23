PPRO announces BNPL Kredivo integration in Indonesia

Kredivo is one of Indonesia’s fastest-growing BNPL payment method, counting for over 4 million users locally, representing about half of the BNLP market in the country.
The new integration allows merchants to offer customers the option to pay with Kredivo, accessing more of the world’s ecommerce market as clients can choose to pay in equal monthly installments for electronics and other goods.
The partnership is made between Kredivo, PPRO, and DOKU, a local payment technology company and follows the announcement of PPRO’s integration of other two popular payment methods in Indonesia, Jenius Pay and LinkAja.
Among others, PPRO also accepts Alipay, WeChat Pay, IDEAL, BLIK, and GrabPay. The British company is regulated in the UK by the FCA and in Luxembourg by the CSSF.
