News

Planet, 3C Payment launch digital payments service for Europe-based hospitality businesses

Wednesday 5 August 2020 13:48 CET | News

Payments company Planet has launched an integrated digital payments service for merchants operating across Europe in the hospitality and food and beverage sectors. 

According to the press release, the solution delivers all the required payment services, including acquiring and processing, on a single platform. Besides, it comes as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) approved the acquisition of 3C Payment by Planet.

When merchants select Planet, they benefit from a full range of hospitality payments services covering acquiring, acceptance, gateway processing, reporting and intelligence. The service offers a single-entry point to faster, safer, digital contactless payment methods. Hoteliers and restaurants can also offer a better payments experience for Chinese guests as the combined service acquires for Alipay and WeChat Pay. 

The solution leverages the 3C Payment gateway which is fully integrated with enterprise booking and operating systems, and delivers secure services across multiple channels on-site, online or mobile. This is further enhanced with the functionality offered by the PAX A920 payment terminal, allowing merchants to use a portable payment terminal to process payments whether that be at reception desk or at table.  

In addition, thanks to 3C’s digital gateway and user wallet technology, merchants can facilitate the ordering process and the payment services, as these are processed in-app at food and beverage outlets, helping to limit interaction with staff and other diners.

Furthermore, Planet’s  solution allows merchants to build a comprehensive guest profile to better understand spending behaviour. Information can be delivered back to the merchants’ core enterprise systems to increase personalised marketing and highly targeted guest reward programmes.


Keywords: Planet, 3C Payment, launch, digital payments, merchants, Europe, hospitality, acquiring, FCA, merchants, hospitality payments, acceptance, gateway processing, contactless payment methods, Alipay, WeChat Pay, PAX A920, payment terminal, wallet, spending behaviour, reward programmes
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Europe
