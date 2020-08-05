Planet, 3C Payment launch digital payments service for Europe-based hospitality businesses

According to the press release, the solution delivers all the required payment services, including acquiring and processing, on a single platform. Besides, it comes as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) approved the acquisition of 3C Payment by Planet.
When merchants select Planet, they benefit from a full range of hospitality payments services covering acquiring, acceptance, gateway processing, reporting and intelligence. The service offers a single-entry point to faster, safer, digital contactless payment methods. Hoteliers and restaurants can also offer a better payments experience for Chinese guests as the combined service acquires for Alipay and WeChat Pay.
The solution leverages the 3C Payment gateway which is fully integrated with enterprise booking and operating systems, and delivers secure services across multiple channels on-site, online or mobile. This is further enhanced with the functionality offered by the PAX A920 payment terminal, allowing merchants to use a portable payment terminal to process payments whether that be at reception desk or at table.
Furthermore, Planet’s solution allows merchants to build a comprehensive guest profile to better understand spending behaviour. Information can be delivered back to the merchants’ core enterprise systems to increase personalised marketing and highly targeted guest reward programmes.
