News

PayU, Shiprocket Social, Quick eSelling team up to digitalise transactions

Friday 17 July 2020 12:02 CET | News

India-based online payment solutions provider PayU has partnered with ecommerce platforms Shiprocket Social and Quick eSelling to enable their 15000+ merchants to digitise transactions. 

The strategic partnerships re-affirm PayU’s vision to work with SMBs to digitise every step of their business processes. The partnership with Shiprocket Social will enable PayU merchants to transform their businesses into high-end brands with free online store development, while the partnership with Quick eSelling will allow PayU merchants to launch, manage, and optimise online stores.

Express Computer reports that merchant partners of Shiprocket Social and Quick eSelling will also be able to avail other infrastructural support offered by PayU, including features such as same-day settlements to manage cash flows, accept international payments, initiate bulk payments, and offer EMIs to customers. Merchants will be able to facilitate convenience for customers by offering payments through links, shared via SMS, WhatsApp, Instagram, email. Both Shiprocket Social and Quick eSelling merchants will be able to accept payments via multiple payments options such as UPI, Cards, Net Banking, digital wallets, and payment links. 


Keywords: PayU, partnership, Shiprocket Social, Quick eSelling, merchants, SMBs, online store, international payments, digital wallets
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
