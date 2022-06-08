PayU expands to Ghana and adds new BNPL, QR-based offerings

Payflex is the latest addition to PayU which allows consumers from South Africa to have access to a convenient BNPL solution. Launched in 2019, PayFlex is considered among the largest BNPL providers in the country, helping clients to pay for goods in four equal and interest-free installments. The popular payment method aims to provider greater access to funding and increase users’ fund autonomy as well as generating growth and financial inclusion.
Scan to Pay represents another popular payment method on the African continent, especially in Nigeria. The option allows merchants to display a QR code that supports Visa and MasterPass payments, eliminating the need for a heavy infrastructure.
