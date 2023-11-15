PayTabs partners with Tabby

Through this collaboration, the two companies intend to advance businesses on the PayTabs Payments platform by providing Tabby’s interest and fee free split payment solution developing a simplified and secure Buy Now, Pay Later experience for merchants. PayTabs can now offer Tabby as a payment option on the webstore’s checkout page for merchants in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Tabby enables online customers to divide their purchases into four payments.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions