Paysafe expands into the mobile sports-betting markets

Paysafe has extended its multi-state payments partnerships with Caesars Entertainment and DraftKings into Louisiana’s mobile sports-betting market, whose launch when combined with retail sports-betting could result in a mature market handle of USD 5.1 billion annually, according to the American Gaming Association.
Paysafe is also optimising Louisiana sportsbook customer conversions through the affiliate software of Income Access. Several Louisiana sportsbook operators, including Caesars Entertainment for its Caesars Sportsbook, are using the Income Access affiliate platform to track their affiliate programmes. The newer partner WynnBET, which plugged into Paysafe in 2021, can support player deposits by credit or debit card through an integration with Paysafe’s payment gateway.
Simultaneously, Paysafe has entered the Oregon market with DraftKings, which it has supported with online payments since 2013. With DraftKings now the official sportsbook provider of the Oregon Lottery, players in the state can make streamlined deposits into their DraftKings Sportsbook app accounts using a credit or debit card through the operator’s connection to Paysafe’s payment gateway.
