Payroc acquires Bluestone Payments

Friday 20 November 2020 12:16 CET | News

Payroc, a merchant acquirer and global payment processing organisation, has acquired Bluestone Payments.

According to the press release, Payroc is backed by private equity firm Parthenon Capital who assisted Payroc in completing this acquisition. 

Payroc is a international merchant acquirer, payment facilitator, and processing powerhouse operating in 46 countries, and processing over USD 29 billion in annualised volume for more than 66,000 merchants. The company offers  sales enablement and merchant processing technology, delivering proprietary, full-service merchant acquiring solutions together with key card brand network payment sponsorship registrations. 

Payroc is a registered VISA third-party processor, Mastercard third-party servicer, payment facilitator, and encryption support organisation for Fifth Third Bank. 


More: Link


