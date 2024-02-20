Payplug and Mangopay partner to boost payment offering

The partnership aims to allow clients to benefit from a seamless and complete payment solution through Mangopay’s marketplace capabilities, which also include payout solutions. This will complete Payplug’s pay-in expertise and will support businesses throughout Europe.
As both companies are headquartered in France, they have already a list of mutual clients, which makes the agreement the next logical step into their long-lasting collaboration. Payplug acts like a payment service provider and acquirer and its solution brings together performance and security, creating a powerful payment chain to optimise each transaction stage. At the same time, the company facilitates data sharing, financial processing, and fraud management to meet regulation requirements.
Through its direct connection to the Carter Bancaires (CB) network, Payplug also enables its customers to benefit from advantageous programmes which result in high acceptance rates for frictionless requests, as well as higher than average results for payments made through CB. Benefitting from licenses from Visa and Mastercard, Payplug can also support multiple currencies worldwide as it provides frictionless, high-performance pay-in solutions and secure technologies aiming to efficiently fight fraud.
At the same time, Mangopay has a history of over a decade providing its modular payment infrastructure to marketplaces and stands for flexibility at the heart of its approach. Through its proprietary technology, Mangopay allows marketplaces to select and create customised payment infrastructures, tailored to their needs.
The CEO of Payplug, Antoine Grimaud, mentioned that the partnership will enable both platforms and marketplaces to benefit from the best of both worlds and provide a smooth payment process each step, from customers’ purchase to the settlement to marketplace sellers.
Moreover, officials from Mangopay pledged to continue growing their partner ecosystem, strengthen their proposition, and expand the array of solutions available to its clients.
Headquartered in France, Payplug is an omnichannel payment solution specifically designed for merchants, fintechs, and retailers. It currently supports over 17,000 merchants across Europe and consists of a network of more than 800 partners. Its technology platform, combined with expertise in the payment chain and specific conversion tools are available through APIs, turnkeys, and payment orchestrators.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
