|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

PayPal raises fees between UK and Europe

Friday 17 September 2021 15:09 CET | News

PayPal has announced introducing new fees for payments between businesses in the UK and those in Europe, from November 2021.

British businesses will be charged a 1.29% fee for payments from the European Economic Area and vice versa. Most currently pay about 0.5% in similar charges, which have remained unchanged since before the UK left the EU customs union and single market.

PayPal said it was now incurring extra costs, such as the rise in interchange fees between the UK and EEA. European rules capping credit and debit card interchange fees at 0.2% and 0.3% no longer apply to UK businesses. And both Visa and Mastercard have announced they will raise them fivefold from mid-October 2021. The new charges apply to the whole of the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, Gibraltar, and the Isle of Man.



More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: PayPal, online payments, expansion, Visa, Mastercard
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like