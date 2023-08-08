PaymentComponents partners with Brillio

aplonHUB Payments Hub: this solution enables companies to expand into new markets as well as enhance their existing product offerings with payment instruments. aplonHUB facilitates the transformation of any ISO 20022 messaging format, streamlining the management of complex requirements for financial institutions.
FINaplo.AI: this Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering makes use of the power of AI and ML to uncover suspicious behaviours, influential accounts, runaway clients, payment corridors, predictions, and more. By analysing SWIFT MT or ISO 20022 financial messages, FINaplo.AI serves as a kind of ‘chatGPT for financial messages,’ by delivering various insights and intelligence.
Finaplo Financial messages: this toolkit provides financial institutions with libraries for financial messaging. The resource also facilitates real-time creation, validation, and translation of SWIFT MT, ISO 20022, SEPA, CBPR+, TARGET2, MEPS+, FedNow, P27, and BAHTNET messages, enabling institutions to meet the ever-evolving industry standards.
aplonAPI Open Banking solution: the solution is tailored specifically for Open Banking. This API management framework allows financial institutions to securely expose APIs, enabling them to thrive in the Open Banking ecosystem.
