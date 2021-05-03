|
PayJunction launches its chargeback management system

Monday 3 May 2021 11:13 CET | News

PayJunction, a US-based developer of payment processing technology, has announced the launch of its chargeback management system.

This system offers improvements in the chargeback notification and response process, allowing PayJunction merchants to be notified via email when a chargeback is issued and connect to an online chargeback management system where they can access information to better manage responses across their organisation.

In addition to the official chargeback letters merchants receive via mail or fax, PayJunction will also send email notifications. It includes identifying information, the amount of debit or credit applied, and a direct link to a report listing recent chargebacks, including dates, amounts, and reason codes. From there, customers can use the information to search for the original transaction and, if necessary, locate any supporting documentation to dispute a claim.


Keywords: chargebacks, merchants, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
