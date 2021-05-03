PayJunction launches its chargeback management system

This system offers improvements in the chargeback notification and response process, allowing PayJunction merchants to be notified via email when a chargeback is issued and connect to an online chargeback management system where they can access information to better manage responses across their organisation.
In addition to the official chargeback letters merchants receive via mail or fax, PayJunction will also send email notifications. It includes identifying information, the amount of debit or credit applied, and a direct link to a report listing recent chargebacks, including dates, amounts, and reason codes. From there, customers can use the information to search for the original transaction and, if necessary, locate any supporting documentation to dispute a claim.
