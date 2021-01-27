|
News

Paydock partners with Aplauz to enable in-store payments for digital merchants

Wednesday 27 January 2021 12:25 CET | News

Paydock has announced its most recent partnership with the introduction of Aplauz, a digital payment method that can be purchased in-store and used online.

According to the press release, the initiative comes to enable online merchants to reach and capitalise on market opportunities within a yet untapped customer base. By using Paydock and Aplauz, merchants can  extend their product strategy to include in-store payments made at convenience stores without increasing effort. Besides, other payment methods such as credit cards, PayPal, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and Afterpay are also supported by Paydock. 

Aplauz also promotes conscious spending by enabling customers to have better control of their online spending habits – whether they want to control impulse buying, have ghost subscription payments that are still active, or overlooked charges made on a registered credit card.  

Furthermore, Paydock’s technology is used by global merchants and platforms who benefit from a myriad of features such as dynamic vaulting and routing capabilities, sophisticated user management, and vendor support. 


