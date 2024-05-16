Subscribe
Pagos launches new payment tool for businesses

Thursday 16 May 2024

Payment intelligence company Pagos has announced the launch of Copilot, an AI-enabled payment tool that aims to support commerce businesses of all sizes. 

In a bid to assist commerce businesses of all sizes in their operations, Pagos, which offers payment optimisation solutions, introduced Copilot, a product for instant payment intelligence. Users are set to receive industry knowledge and simplified payment analysis available through a conversation with Pagos Copilot. According to Pagos’ officials, the company developed the tool to bridge the knowledge gap and guide finance, product, and payment executives in building strategic action plans based on real-time and historical payment data.

What are Pagos Copilot’s capabilities?

Having been designed with an intuitive interface, Pagos Copilot delivers comprehensive data intelligence in an understandable format. The tool can define complex payment terms, explain calculated payment metrics, find opportunities to improve performance and offer shortcuts to in-depth analytics. Additionally, some of the key capabilities of the tool include payment knowledge, accessible insights, in-depth analytics through interactive chat, and searchable expertise. Currently, Pagos Copilot is in a closed Beta phase, with customers, regardless of the size or sophistication of the payment process, being able to access it by directly contacting the company.

Furthermore, representatives from Pagos underlined that their company created the tool to address customers’ needs and requirements. Considering the recent advancements in large language models (LLM) technology, Pagos intends to merge expertise with the customers’ data more efficiently and conveniently. Through Copilot, the company focuses on supporting businesses in gathering their data, visualising and understanding trends and opportunities, and developing viable action strategies to make changes that can minimise their payment costs, whilst increasing their revenue.

