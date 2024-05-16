Pagos launches new payment tool for businesses

In a bid to assist commerce businesses of all sizes in their operations, Pagos, which offers payment optimisation solutions, introduced Copilot, a product for instant payment intelligence. Users are set to receive industry knowledge and simplified payment analysis available through a conversation with Pagos Copilot. According to Pagos’ officials, the company developed the tool to bridge the knowledge gap and guide finance, product, and payment executives in building strategic action plans based on real-time and historical payment data.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions