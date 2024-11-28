Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

OVO partners with HSBC to improve financing options for green technology

Thursday 28 November 2024 09:32 CET | News

UK-based financial services provider HSBC has entered into a partnership with OVO to provide customers with additional financing options to support them in dividing the cost of green technology. 

As part of the collaboration, OVO customers are set to benefit from HSBC Flexipay, allowing them to split the cost of products, including solar panels and batteries, instead of paying one large upfront sum. The two organisations plan to deliver options for heat pumps and electric vehicle chargers in the upcoming period.

OVO and HSBC work on optimising financing options for green technology

The partnership with HSBC comes after OVO joined forces with Pay with Bank Transfer, enabled by American Express, to enable the latter’s customers to pay bills from their bank accounts. OVO was set to receive the ability to optimise the bill payment process for its customers, allowing them to directly pay from their bank accounts. Also, the two companies mitigated the need for entering card details online or completing authentication checks, thus making transactions more efficient and convenient.

Expanding options for people interested in green technology

The partnership between OVO and HSBC comes after new consumer data showed that the majority of people, more specifically 74%, expressed interest in installing green technology in their homes. At the same time, 75% of them report that the initial expense to install is too much. However, nearly 70% of individuals would be more likely to install green technology if they could divide the cost over several months or years by leveraging a well-known financial services provider.

Furthermore, OVO customers aiming to install tech for their homes are set to be able to access HSBC Flexipay, no matter if they have an existing HSBC account, and they are not required to create one. The solution is set to appear as a payment option at the online checkout alongside the usual options to pay by debit or credit card. When commenting on the announcement, representatives from OVO mentioned that the move enables the two organisations to make home decarbonisation more accessible for consumers across the UK. By supporting more individuals to afford green technology, HSBC and OVO look to minimise energy costs in the longer term whilst decreasing carbon.


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, green finance, payment methods, instant payments, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: HSBC, OVO
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

HSBC

|

OVO

|
Discover all the Company news on HSBC and other articles related to HSBC in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like