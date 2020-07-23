Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

NPCI rolls out UPI AutoPay for recurring payments

Thursday 23 July 2020 11:51 CET | News

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has launched the UPI AutoPay feature to facilitate the process of recurring payments.

According to Inc42, the National Payments Corporation of India launched the UPI AutoPay to meet the increasing demand for introducing a UPI feature for recurring payments. 

Therefore, consumers can benefit from the feature by allowing UPI as the payment method, while making an online transaction. Afterwards, they can set up a UPI AutoPay mandate or e-mandate by putting details such as the amount to be debited for every recurring transaction, the date of the transaction, and the frequency. Besides, consumers will also get a notification at least 24 hours before the account gets debited, as is the norm with e-mandates.

Moreover, users can use the auto-pay feature to set an e-mandate on the UPI platform for recurring payments of up to INR 2,000. Regarding recurring payments of an amount that exceeds INR 2,000, the customer must insert their UPI PIN for each subsequent transaction. UPI users can create e-mandates through UPI ID, QR scan, or Intent, while the mandates can be set for one-time, daily, weekly, fortnightly, monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly.

Furthermore, some of the country’s major banks, merchants, and aggregators, such as Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, HSBC Bank, and ICICI Bank – among several others – have already gone live with UPI AutoPay, Inc42 reported.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: The National Payments Corporation of India, NPCI, launch, UPI AutoPay, India, recurring payments, online transaction, e-mandate, auto-pay, UPI ID, QR, Intent, merchants, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, HSBC Bank, ICICI Bank
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like