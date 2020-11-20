|
News

NMI announces the certification of Verifone UX line of unattended card payment solutions

Friday 20 November 2020 14:08 CET | News

NMI, a payments enablement technology company, has announced the certification of the Verifone UX line of unattended card payment solutions with Chase Paymentech.

The certification gives independent software vendors (ISVs) a powerful unattended option for EMV contact- and contactless-based payments in the US that’s essential for card in, card out parking solutions.

To harness Verifone's unattended payment devices, ISVs can use NMI's gateway SDK, ChipDNA. Available for both Windows and Linux operating systems, ChipDNA includes device drivers, a payment application, and a terminal management system (TMS).

The Verifone UX is immediately available to NMI partners and merchants, while additional processor certifications are scheduled for Q4 of 2020 and Q1 of 2021.

Keywords: NMI, Verifone, unattended payment devices, online payments, payment technology, contactless payments
