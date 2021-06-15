|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

nexo standards expands scope beyond card-based transactions

Tuesday 15 June 2021 15:12 CET | News

Belgium-based association nexo standards, dedicated to providing ISO-based solutions for payment acceptance, has expanded its scope to mobile wallets, instant payments, request-to-pay and QR codes.

Advancements will ease integration of payment acceptance solutions across a range of transaction technology, according to the press release. nexo standards are used across six continents and power more than five billion payment transactions a year.

The nexo technical standards are based on ISO 20022 which addresses the complexity created by using existing fragmented and proprietary financial service standards. Working with an international membership base of acquirers, card schemes, issuers, merchants, processors and vendors, nexo standards simplifies and standardises the exchange of data between all stakeholders to detail an integrated global approach to payment acceptance. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, product upgrade, online payments, e-wallet
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like