Mashreq and i2c to enable digital payments innovation in the UAE

Thursday 9 March 2023 12:30 CET | News

US-based payment service provider i2c has partnered with UAE-based lender Mashreq to offer digital payment solutions to the fintech industry in the UAE.

 

The partnership will leverage i2c's agile SaaS platform, enabling Mashreq to offer innovative payment experiences to consumers, merchants, and fintech clients. The plug-and-play approach to programme management will also allow for new capabilities to be quickly and easily accessed. The partnership aims to support the fintech ecosystem in the UAE with unmatched speed, reliability, and security.

Augmenting digital payments in the UAE

Mashreq’s officials stated that the UAE has seen significant growth and opportunity within the fintech space, making the country a key Fintech hub. As they continue to focus on driving growth and innovation in the region, the partnership with i2c will enable them to support the fintech ecosystem with speed and agility.

Also commenting on the partnership, i2c’s representatives said that their scalable and agile platform, combined with Mashreq’s expertise, will enable the delivery of cutting-edge payment solutions to consumers and businesses in the region. They look forward to supporting Mashreq's mission to drive growth and innovation in the fintech ecosystem.

Together, the two companies aim to support the UAE's growing fintech landscape with the latest technology and unparalleled expertise.

What does i2c do?

i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable payment and banking solutions. Using i2c's proprietary ‘building block’ technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending, and more, quickly and cost-effectively.

i2c delivers flexibility, agility, security, and reliability from a single global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c's next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/territories and across all time zones.


More: Link


