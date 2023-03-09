Mashreq and i2c to enable digital payments innovation in the UAE

The partnership will leverage i2c's agile SaaS platform, enabling Mashreq to offer innovative payment experiences to consumers, merchants, and fintech clients. The plug-and-play approach to programme management will also allow for new capabilities to be quickly and easily accessed. The partnership aims to support the fintech ecosystem in the UAE with unmatched speed, reliability, and security.
Mashreq’s officials stated that the UAE has seen significant growth and opportunity within the fintech space, making the country a key Fintech hub. As they continue to focus on driving growth and innovation in the region, the partnership with i2c will enable them to support the fintech ecosystem with speed and agility.
Also commenting on the partnership, i2c’s representatives said that their scalable and agile platform, combined with Mashreq’s expertise, will enable the delivery of cutting-edge payment solutions to consumers and businesses in the region. They look forward to supporting Mashreq's mission to drive growth and innovation in the fintech ecosystem.
Together, the two companies aim to support the UAE's growing fintech landscape with the latest technology and unparalleled expertise.
i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable payment and banking solutions. Using i2c's proprietary ‘building block’ technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending, and more, quickly and cost-effectively.
i2c delivers flexibility, agility, security, and reliability from a single global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c's next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/territories and across all time zones.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions