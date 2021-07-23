Klarna reportedly buys Stocard for EUR 113 mln

At the beginning of July 2021, the fintech bought the social shopping platform Hero. Now Klarna is said to have acquired Stocard, as reported by Finance Forward. According to the Handelsblatt , Klarna paid EUR 113 million for the acquisition.
Stocard offers its 60 million users worldwide a bundling of customer cards in an app, in which it informs about discounts and promotions. An integrated payment function has been available for several years. Investors of the company included Carsten Maschmeyer with his fund Alstin or High-Tech Gründerfonds. According to Finance Forward, USD 31 million have flowed into Stocard so far.
According to its own information, Klarna is currently valued at over USD 45 billion and is used by 90 million customers. The fintech, founded in 2005, had closed a financing round of USD 650 million in September 2020.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions