|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Klarna reportedly buys Stocard for EUR 113 mln

Friday 23 July 2021 08:34 CET | News

Sweden-based fintech Klarna acquires Germany-based startup Stocard for more than EUR 100 million, according to startbase.com.

At the beginning of July 2021, the fintech bought the social shopping platform Hero. Now Klarna is said to have acquired Stocard, as reported by Finance Forward. According to the Handelsblatt , Klarna paid EUR 113 million for the acquisition.

Stocard offers its 60 million users worldwide a bundling of customer cards in an app, in which it informs about discounts and promotions. An integrated payment function has been available for several years. Investors of the company included Carsten Maschmeyer with his fund Alstin or High-Tech Gründerfonds. According to Finance Forward, USD 31 million have flowed into Stocard so far.

According to its own information, Klarna is currently valued at over USD 45 billion and is used by 90 million customers. The fintech, founded in 2005, had closed a financing round of USD 650 million in September 2020.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Klarna, BNPL, acquisition
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like