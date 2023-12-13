Klarna partners with CarTrawler

As per the agreement, travellers can leverage Klarna’s full range of flexible payment options, including interest-free Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL), when they book on approximately 70 airlines and 250 travel websites. Currently, CarTrawler combines over 2,000 car rental and mobility suppliers into a booking platform that enables 250 airlines and online travel agencies to provide car rental, airport transfer, and ride-hailing services on their websites.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions