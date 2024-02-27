Klarna discusses USD 20 billion IPO

The Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) company recently started discussing with investment banks to work on an initial public offering that could happen in the third quarter of 2024, with Klarna considering seeking a valuation of approximately USD 20 billion. As mentioned by Bloomberg, negotiations are still ongoing and details of the offering, including valuation and timing could be modified, were not disclosed. At the time of writing, Klarna representatives declined to comment on the matter.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions