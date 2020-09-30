|
Judopay, Mastercard to expand support of touch-free payments

Wednesday 30 September 2020 13:07 CET | News

UK-based mobile-first payments provider Judopay has teamed with Mastercard to expant its network with a direct route to Mastercard's Payment Gateway Services.

For Judopay customers, this partnership adds acquirer optionality and enhanced resiliency, as well as faster deployment and additional support when businesses are looking to expand internationally. Mastercard’s global reach is also providing Judopay with the ability to increase their foothold in Europe, Asia Pacific, Australia and North America.

According to a press release, this partnership comes at a time of accelerated online activity, following the global COVID-19 pandemic. Having launched hygienic payments for pharmacies, enabling customers to buy their essentials online and have them delivered directly to their door, Judopay and Mastercard are now working to launch more touch-free payment solutions for businesses across the UK and abroad.




Keywords: JudoPay, Mastercard, UK, online payments, card payments, acquirer, payment gateway system, UK, Europe, North America, company expansion
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United Kingdom
