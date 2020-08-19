Sections
News

JetBlue provides consumers with an instalment payment option

Wednesday 19 August 2020 15:04 CET | News

JetBlue Airways has partnered with Marcus by Goldman Sachs to offer consumers a way to finance flights and vacation packages through instalments.

According to TravelPulse, MarcusPay is a no deposit, no-fee, fixed-rate POS instalment loan option, provided by Goldman Sachs that enables customers to pay for larger purchases over time. JetBlue launched MarcusPay in early 2020 exclusively for customers who are booking JetBlue Vacations packages.

To benefit from the offering, consumers have to apply for a MarcusPay loan through an application process at jetblue.com or jetbluevacations.com. Once they booked their trip, consumers are protected against rising, fluctuating prices.

Furthermore, MarcusPay can be used for trips from USD 750 to USD 10,000 and customers can see their loan options within minutes, knowing how much they’ll pay and for how long, with no fees, no up-front deposit required, and a fixed interest rate. Besides, the first payment is not due until at least one month after the trip is booked. 

More: Link


Keywords: JetBlue Airways, Marcus by Goldman Sachs, instalment payments, MarcusPay, POS
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
