Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

IP4Y and Zro Bank authorised as payment institutions in Brazil

Friday 26 July 2024 15:13 CET | News

Zro Bank, a cryptocurrency payment company and IP4Y an issuer of electronic currency, have received authorisation from the Central Bank (BC) to become payment institutions.
The license received are for issuers of electronic currency in Brazil.

The current state of payments in Brazil

Brazil is recognised as one of the fastest growing markets in LATAM in terms of digitalisation and alternative payment methods. With around 34 million unbanked adults in the country, Brazil managed to increase its financial inclusion rates by providing a series of alternative payment methods which are safe and fast. Zro Bank and IP4Y are some of the latest fintechs to join the digitalisation wave of the LATAM country, but others followed quickly.

Entrepay, a local fintech headquartered in Sao Paolo, also received an accreditor license, with a share capital of BRL 351.7 million (approximately USD 70.3 million). At the same time, Empresa Brasileira de Beneficios e Pagos was authorised as an electronic money issuer and a postpaid payment instruments issuer.

The current wave of authorisations by the Central Bank shows the government’s commitment to improving the digital payments system across the country and determine more people to take into account alternative payment methods apart from cash, which will further drive financial inclusion.

Zro Bank, a cryptocurrency payment company and IP4Y, an issuer of electronic currency, have received authorisation from the Central Bank (BC) to become payment institutions.


About the companies

Zro Bank is a multi-currency payment platform offering innovative financial services to other businesses across Brazil. Its main solutions revolve around PIX, remittances, cryptocurrencies, and other payment methods, including credit and debit cards, as well as digital wallets. Since its inception Zro Bank has processed over 50,000 PIX transactions per minute and counted for more than BLR 20 billion transacted. 

At the same time, Entrepay provides a series of technological and customised solutions, including end-to-end payments. Launched in 2022, the company offers a wide array of products and services, from transparent checkout and payment links to PIX, tokenization, recurrence, gateway, and even anti-fraud management. 

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: remittance, EMI licence, money remittance, tokenization, online payments, digital payments, local payment method, PIX, payment gateway, fraud prevention, fraud management, recurring payments, central bank, digitalisation, financial inclusion, cryptocurrency, fintech
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Central Bank
Countries: Brazil
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Central Bank

|
Discover all the Company news on Central Bank and other articles related to Central Bank in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like