IoT connections to reach 83 billion by 2024

This represents a growth of 130% over the next four years. The research identified the industrial sector as a key driver of this growth. It forecast that this expansion will be driven by the increasing use of private networks that leverage cellular networks standards.
The new research, The Internet of Things: Consumer, Industrial & Public Services 2020-2024, found that the industrial sector, including manufacturing, retail, and agriculture, will account for over 70% of all IoT connections by 2024. It anticipated that the emergence of cost-efficient private cellular networks would be a key driver of growth over the next four years, and it expects that the recent increase in demand for private LTE networks will carry forward to private 5G networks as the cost of the technology decreases over the next two years.
The research forecast that the number of industrial IoT units in service will grow 180% over the next four years, and it noted that the increasing complexity of private IoT networks will mean that platforms must implement steps to maximise security in all layers of the IoT ecosystem, including devices, connectivity, and the platform itself.
Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions