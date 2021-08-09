India launches new digital payment system

According to an official statement, it is a QR code or SMS string-based e-voucher, which is delivered to the mobile of the beneficiaries. The users of this one-time payment mechanism will be able to redeem the voucher without a card, digital payments app, or Internet banking access at the service provider. Any government agency and corporation can generate e-RUPI vouchers via their partner banks.
The e-RUPI initiative will be one of the programmes launched over the next few years to limit touchpoints between the government and the beneficiary and `ensure that the benefits reach its intended beneficiaries in a targeted and leak-proof manner`, according to the statement. The vouchers are person- and purpose-specific, which means that if they are released by the government COVID-19 vaccinations, for instance, then they can be redeemed only for that.
The system was developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on its UPI platform, in collaboration with the Department of Financial Services, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the National Health Authority. The statement noted that e-RUPI connects the sponsors of the services with the beneficiaries and service providers in a digital manner without any physical interface.
