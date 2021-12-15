|
I2c and Ooredoo partner to release digital payment initiative in Qatar

Wednesday 15 December 2021 15:00 CET | News

Qatar-headquartered multinational telecommunications company Ooredoo and global tech i2c have announced their partnership to launch the first digital payment initiative in Qatar. 

Through the partnership, Ooredoo will be able to issue digital and physical Visa prepaid cards and allow users to access QR-powered or tap-to-pay payments, apart from other digital payment facilities. 

The mission of both companies is to promote digital literacy and provide seamless connectivity and digital experiences for users across the Middle East country, as Qatari customers have recently showed interest in alternative payment methods they can use across e-commerce platforms worldwide.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, the US, i2c is a global provider of banking and payment solutions, delivering flexibility, reliability, and security from a single global SaaS platform. 

On the other hand, Qatari telecommunications company Ooredoo operates across Southeast Asia, North Africa, and the Middle East, serving costumers from 10 countries. 


