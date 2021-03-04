Hellopay, Mastercard partner to launch mobile POS solution in South Africa

The solution leverages Mastercard’s ‘Tap on Phone’ technology, which was developed for micro and small businesses like spaza shops, independent retailers, market stall traders, mobile servicemen, and tradesmen who tend to operate in a cash economy due to the cost and complexity of obtaining traditional point of sale devices. Hellopay’s ‘Tap on Phone’ solution is the result of a collaborative partnership between Nedbank, Mastercard, and SmartPesa.
By downloading the app, businesses can turn Android smartphones into payment acceptance devices for contactless cards, mobile wallets, and smartwatches. The solution is aimed at facilitating low-value transactions, enabling merchants to accept payments in store or upon delivery.
