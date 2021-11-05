|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Google launches app store payments in South Korea

Friday 5 November 2021 14:37 CET | News

Google has announced that it will allow developers to offer alternative billing systems on its Android app store to comply with the South Korean laws.

The ’Anti-Google Law’ approved in August 2021 in South Korea that mandated all mobile app store operations to include alternative payment methods. Currently, app platforms like Google Pay and App Store charge up to 30% fees for in-app purchases justified by providing security for their transactions.

Google reps announced they will discuss alternative payment system implementation with its developers to comply with the South Korean laws. Details will include user experience guidelines, customer service verifications, and further security instructions so that customers can make an informed choice regarding their payment method for Google Store in-app purchases.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product upgrade, Google Pay, online shopping, Apple Pay, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Korea, Republic of
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like