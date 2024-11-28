Subscribe
GoCardless partners with Total Grassroots and Kelme

Thursday 28 November 2024 15:11 CET | News

GoCardless, a bank payment company, partners with Kelme and Total Grassroots to simplify payment collection for football clubs and equip teams.

 

This partnership aims to encourage sports clubs to leverage the benefits of utilising GoCardless’s Direct Debit system while providing Kelme kits to grassroots football clubs.

Total Grassroots utilising GoCardless’s Direct Debit system

GoCardless helps clubs manage subscriptions and reduce card fees. Its Direct Debit system offers treasurers and secretaries better visibility and control over payments through a simple online platform, with features such as automated payment collection and reconciliation.

Total Grassroots aims to keep costs down with the intention of their funds going directly to the club. This is possible by leveraging GoCardless’s transparent fee structure, which could be up to 54% cheaper than cards. This eliminates the burden of card fees, ensuring handling cash is no longer necessary for coaches.

GoCardless transformed the club’s operations, reducing time spent chasing unpaid subscriptions and recovering USD 375-500 monthly in lost revenue, according to the founder of Total Grassroots.

Enterprising clubs who decide to collaborate with GoCardless could use its payment system to launch new income streams, such as offering Direct Debit to pay for a supporter’s club membership or monthly club lottery.

Until summer 2025, football clubs that sign up to collect payments with GoCardless will receive a USD 375 Kelme gift card that can be used in a GoCardless VIP club shop to purchase kits and equipment from Kelme.

GoCardless in the sports sector

In July 2023, the fintech company became an official payment partner for Swim England and the headline sponsor for its national events.

In August 2024, GoCardless launched a partnership with Future Ticketing to help make season tickets and memberships more affordable.

For more information about GoCardless, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.


