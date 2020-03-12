Sections
News

GK Software unveils eWIC certification for modern payments process

Thursday 12 March 2020 14:03 CET | News

GK Software has announced the completion of Custom Data Processing’s (CDP) certification for online eWIC payments. 

This will help retailers provide convenient and secure online eWIC payment processes. After 1 October 2020, The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) will require retailers to provide electronic access to benefits. The program is dubbed eWIC and it served nearly seven million participants per month in 2018. Moreover, the electronic mandate is designed to modernise and remove friction from the checkout process and eliminate paper certificates. As the program transitions to electronic payments, vendors are able to facilitate the process, driving efficiency for both retailers and users. 

The eWIC certification recognises that GK Software’s Integrated ECR System is capable of managing payments through one unified processor, making transactions at the POS faster and easier to operate. With online eWIC, the transaction is completed in real time through the POS terminal and WIC Authority network processor. 


