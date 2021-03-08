|
Fortu Wealth partners with Currencycloud to facilitate cross-border payments

Monday 8 March 2021 11:53 CET | News

Fortu Wealth, a UK-based fintech has partnered with Currencycloud to allow its clients to make multi-currency payments globally through its Currencycloud Spark solution.

According to the press release, the partnership comes to facilitate the payment process in foreign currencies, thus the initiative will see Fortu customers gain access to foreign exchange rates, international payments in all major currencies, as well as the provision of virtual IBANs through Currencycloud Spark. 

Furthermore, the initiative represents the latest development on Fortu’s journey to revolutionise the worlds of private banking and wealth management. Therefore, in a sector fraught with inertia, Fortu has created a all-in-one financial solution which meets the everchanging needs of the busy UHNWI (ultra high-net-worth individual) Millennial, signing up Swiss Banking Group as a pilot customer for their BaaS product. 

Fortu is a UK-based wealthtech startup making payments and investments efficient and simple for wealthy individuals and their businesses. Fortu is founded by Firdavs Shakhidi and Azamat Sultanov, founders of boutique asset management group with AUM of USD 500 million, who previously worked with UBS, EFG, Julius Baer, and Pictet. 


